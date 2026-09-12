Peter Obi Is Clueless And Overrated – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has taken a swipe at Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, calling him clueless and overhyped.

In a short statement on his 𝕏 account on Saturday, Onanuga added that Obi failed as Governor of Anambra State.

The presidential media aide added that the NDC candidate lacks the required qualities to contest Nigeria’s presidency, but his supporters think he can perform miracles.

Naija News reports that Onanuga made the submission while reacting to a video on Peter Obi’s position on fuel subsidy removal by the Tinubu government and the management of the proceeds.

According to him, Obi changes positions on policies and issues like a chameleon and always tilts toward the views of his social media supporters.

“Peter Obi is simply overhyped and overrated. The guy is clueless. As Anambra governor, he was a spectacular failure. Now gunning for a higher office, his supporters think he can perform a miracle. How? Governance is not by magic. A wannabe national leader must have a governance pedigree, which Peter lacks. He changes his positions like a chameleon. And his worldview is dictated by his mob on social media,” Onanuga wrote.