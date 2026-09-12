NDC Chieftain, Umeh Clarifies Peter Obi’s Remark On Parallel Result Collation System

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Victor Umeh, has clarified that the party has no plans to establish a parallel result collation system for the 2027 general elections.

Naija News recalls that on Thursday, NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, said the party would establish a system to transmit polling unit results to its situation room during the 2027 general election.

Speaking in an interview with Arise Television, Peter Obi said the arrangement would ensure accurate transmission of results from each polling unit and prevent the inclusion of figures that were not recorded at the polling units.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics on Friday, Umeh said Peter Obi was misquoted, noting that the NDC would deploy agents to polling units to collate results declared there and transmit them to the party’s situation room for independent collation.

According to Umeh, the arrangement should not be regarded as a parallel result system, stressing that party agents would transmit results only after they had been collated, declared, and entered in the prescribed result forms.

He said, “I believe he (Obi) must have been misquoted. What he is trying to say is that the party would have its agents at every polling unit and once the results are collated, declared, and put in the prescribed result form, they will be doing their own collation in the situation room.

“You must send the results of the polling units to the NDC situation room. INEC has no monopoly of collation of data.”