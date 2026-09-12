2027: They Are Only Making Noise, Nobody Can Beat Kwankwaso In Kano – Umeh

Anambra Central Senator, Victor Umeh, has predicted that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 election, will win Kano State for the party.

He declared that no other political opponent can defeat Kwankwaso in Kano as long as the election is free and fair.

Naija News reports that Umeh made the submission on Friday during a Channels Television interview, where he spoke about the NDC’s chances in the 2027 election.

“Nobody can beat Kwankwaso in Kano, he is the vice-presidential candidate of the NDC. No matter the noise they make in Kano, nobody will beat him there. I can bet it once the election is credible, transparent, free and fair,” he submitted.

The NDC chieftain insisted that the party is going into the 2027 election with credible candidates who can win elections, stressing that Nigerians are the ones who will vote.

“I’m working with him and other leaders of the party very closely. The party is well more prepared to be an opposition party that will contest this (2027) election with very credible candidates,” he said.

The Anambra lawmaker said the people of Rivers State were following Peter Obi like Jesus was crossing during his recent visit, noting that they have seen what they like and the following will translate to votes on election day.

Umeh, however, appealed for a level playing field in the 2027 elections.