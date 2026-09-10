Probe Killing Of Dan Shagamu Or We’ll Investigate When We Assume Office – Kwankwaso Tells Kano Govt

Former Kano State Governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has called on the Kano State Government to immediately investigate the killing of renowned social media political commentator, Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu.

Kwankwaso made the call in a statement on Wednesday while reacting to the discovery of Dan Shagamu’s body in a pool of blood at his residence in Kano.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso described the killing as a horrific attack and urged the state government to constitute an investigative panel to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

He said, “I am deeply disturbed by the killing of the renowned social media political commentator Ibrahim Khalil Dan Shagamu, whose body was found today in a pool of his blood at his home in Kano.

“Dan Shagamu was brutally slaughtered in a horrific attack. I strongly urge the Kano State Government to immediately constitute an investigative panel to thoroughly probe this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The former governor warned that should the Kano State government fail to investigate the killing, the NDC government will reopen the matter if it wins the 2027 election.

According to him, the government that would emerge under the NDC would conduct a full investigation into the killing and take necessary steps to ensure accountability.

“Should the authorities fail to take decisive and transparent action, the incoming NDC Government will, upon assumption of office, launch a full investigation and take all necessary steps to hold those responsible accountable,” he said.

Kwankwaso also called on the Kano State and federal governments to take steps to protect opposition voices across the country, stressing that citizens should be able to express their political views without fear of violence or intimidation.

He said the right to freedom of expression was guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution and should be respected regardless of political affiliation.

“I further call on both the State and Federal Governments to protect opposition voices from harm. The Nigerian Constitution guarantees freedom of expression for all citizens, and this right must shield everyone from threats, attacks, and intimidation,” Kwankwaso added.

He reiterated his demand for a comprehensive investigation, saying those found responsible for the killing must be held accountable.

“The Nigerian authorities must ensure a full investigation and that those responsible are held accountable,” he added.

Kwankwaso also expressed condolences to Dan Shagamu’s family, friends and followers, while praying for the repose of his soul.

“I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and followers. May Almighty Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen,” he said.