Massive Crowd Welcomes Kwankwaso In Kano (Photos)

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed delight following the massive turnout of supporters to welcome him in Rogo Town, Kano State.

According to Kwankwaso, who shared the pictures on Tuesday, supporters met him in Rogo Town as he returned from Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that supporters were seen wearing the popular red cap of the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

“Passed through Rogo Town today on my way from Kaduna and was met by a vibrant, enthusiastic crowd of supporters.

“Deeply grateful for their warm hospitality and support.

“Kwankwasiyya Amana!, the former Governor of Kano State wrote in a short statement on 𝕏.

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso has advised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to concentrate on responding to allegations levelled against its presidential candidate by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, rather than attacking him and the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Kwankwaso accused the ADC Presidential Campaign Council of launching needless attacks on him, Obi and the NDC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle on Sunday, the former Kano State governor faulted what he called the ADC campaign’s attempts to paint the NDC ticket as working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also accused the ADC of trying to create the impression that the NDC would pull out of the presidential race at the last minute in favour of its candidate.

According to him, the ADC campaign should rather focus its energy on clearing its candidate’s name.

“The ADC-PCC would be better served directing its energy toward rebutting the serious allegations levelled against their candidate by the Vice President, His Excellency Kashim Shettima, instead of targeting me and His Excellency Peter Obi,” he said.

Kwankwaso stated that the NDC would not step down for the ADC or any other party, warning that the ADC campaign might try to deceive NDC supporters on the eve of the election with claims that the party had withdrawn its candidate.