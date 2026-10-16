2027: Kwankwaso Asks Fulani Delegation to Tell Atiku To Withdraw

The vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, said he urged a group of Fulani people who visited him to ask the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made this known on Thursday while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Kwankwaso said the Fulani people were at his residence for a courtesy visit, and he used the opportunity to urge them to persuade Atiku to step down from the race.

He said, “I met with a group of Fulani people from across the country who came for a courtesy visit to my house, and I felt it was an opportunity for me to talk to them.

“I asked them to create time before going back to their towns and villages to talk to Atiku to withdraw from the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking about his relationship with Atiku and their past political engagement, Kwankwaso added, “Atiku is somebody that I know fairly well, and I have done so much together with him in the past, more than anybody who is around him today.”

Meanwhile, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said Kwankwaso was sceptical about joining the ADC.

Lawal, speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, said he convinced NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso to join the ADC.

According to him, Kwankwaso was always afraid that with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the ADC, nothing would ever come out of the party.