Atiku Launches New Platform To Answer Nigerians’ Questions

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has launched an information and citizen-engagement platform.

The platform, designed to give Nigerians direct access to ask questions about his political agenda, public service record, and plans for the country, is called the Ask AA portal.

Naija News reports that the ADC’s Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, announced the initiative in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the free-access platform will go live at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, allowing Nigerians to submit questions on issues including the economy, security, technology, job creation and Atiku’s plans.

The former vice president is expected to respond personally to questions submitted through the portal, while members of his media team will also help provide answers.

The statement said the technology-powered platform was designed to bridge the information gap between voters and the ADC presidential candidate by making it easier for citizens to engage with him and access information about his positions and policy proposals.

“The objective of this initiative is to bring Atiku Abubakar closer to the electorate through a practical, problem-solving platform,” Shaibu said.

He added that the initiative shows Atiku is committed to using modern technology to make government more efficient, secure, and effective.

The campaign also plans to make the platform accessible via radio to reach communities without internet access.

Announcing the initiative on his social media accounts, Atiku said he developed the platform because he believes that “leadership is a two-way conversation.”

He said, “For too long, governance has felt distant, locked behind walls of bureaucracy. But our country’s greatest resource isn’t oil or land; it is our people. If we are going to build the Nigeria of our dreams, we must start by tearing down the walls between leaders and the people.

“That is why I am launching Ask AA, a direct citizen-engagement platform built for transparency, accountability and dialogue. No filters, no intermediaries.

“Whether you want to question my economic record, discuss my policy plans for technology, security and job creation, or share your own recommendations for national progress, nothing is off the table. I want to hear your questions, your policy critiques and your best ideas.”

He also said he would personally contact some participants who provide their phone numbers through the platform to hear directly about their experiences and concerns.

“Beyond answering questions here, I will personally call selected citizens who leave their contact details so I can hear directly about their experiences and the issues affecting their daily lives,” he said.