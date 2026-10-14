‘Change Of Ideological Wardrobe Cannot Balance National Budget’ – Shettima Mocks Atiku

Vice President Kashim Shettima has mocked the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s proposed plan to return fuel subsidy if elected in 2027.

Naija News recalls that Atiku has promised to restore the petrol subsidy if he wins in 2027, stating that the measure would support domestic refining and production.

However, Shettima, speaking at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, said Atiku’s proposal for production subsidies raised questions that ideological costume changes cannot answer.

Shettima said an ideological wardrobe change cannot balance a national budget, adding political ambition goes beyond the desire to hold public office.

He said, “Your Excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, this political season has become a masterclass in cinematic comedy.

“Atiku, who had worn the toga of capitalism with pride throughout his political career, now sounded like the legitimate offspring of Vladimir Lenin.

“Who pays? Who benefits? And which competing priorities must surrender their funding?

“A change of ideological wardrobe cannot balance a national budget.

“Political ambition is not merely the desire to [hold] public office. It is a test of character, intellectual maturity and responsibility.

“The higher the office a person seeks, the greater the discipline expected in his words, conduct and relationship with public institutions.”