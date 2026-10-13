We Won’t Follow Atiku’s Path – APC Campaign Council Reacts To ‘Bola’ Remark

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has accused the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, of allowing rivalry to influence his public conduct.

Naija News reports that the Campaign Council was reacting to Atiku’s decision to address President Bola Tinubu by his first name, “Bola.”

Speaking via a statement signed by its spokesperson and head of the communications team, Dele Alake, the council accused Atiku of being disrespectful to the Office of the President.

He said the council has directed APC leaders, spokespersons, members and support groups to accord Atiku the respect due to a former Vice President and presidential candidate despite not showing same to Tinubu.

Parts of the statement read: “While a higher standard of decorum, decency and deference to constituted authorities is expected from a former Vice President of Nigeria and an aspirant to the highest office in the country, we are concerned that the ADC Presidential candidate has not lived up to those expectations by his unbecoming decision to address the President of Nigeria on a first-name basis as ‘Bola.’

“As a party grounded in progressive ideals and African traditional values of respect, our campaign council will not follow Alhaji Atiku’s path.”