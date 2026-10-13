Why APC Included Me, Other Opposition Figure On Its Campaign Council – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) decision to include him and other opposition figures in its campaign council shows they have something to offer to help President Bola Tinubu win the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Tuesday during his monthly media parley in Abuja.

According to Wike, the president recognised that some non-APC members had contributions to make to his re-election and decided to accommodate them.

Wike explained that the arrangement reflected cooperation between APC members and Tinubu supporters, despite their different political affiliations.

The FCT minister also cited the inclusion of Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Osun State, Governor, Ademola Adeleke, stressing that Tinubu’s re-election should be viewed as a broader political project involving people beyond the ruling party

He said, “So my thinking is that the president said, look, there are those who are not members of our political parties, but have something to offer for his re-election, and it will be proper to accommodate them so that we are able to offer whatever they may call it.

“Some don’t want to see the word coalition, but if you see that word PBAT slash APC, were the members of the party, and supporters of Mr President working together to achieve one purpose.

“You can see Professor Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, who is the coordinator for Anambra State. You can see Governor Adeleke, who is not a member of APC, but the coordinator for Mr President, and then my humble self, who is not a member of APC, but a strong coordinator for the president in Rivers and the FCT.

“It tells you that it’s not necessarily just APC. Like we are saying that the re-election of Mr President should not just be about the APC.

“So that is giving holistic view that there are those who are ready for Mr President to be elected to continue the good work we think he is doing for Nigeria. Frankly speaking, we are happy to be part of it.”