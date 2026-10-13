Amaechi Took 10 Million Dollars Of State Money To Fumigate Rivers, He Didn’t Fumigate Even A Room – Wike 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi of allegedly mismanaging public funds during his time in office.

Naija News reports that Wike made the allegations during a media chat on Tuesday, October 13, where he questioned Amaechi’s handling of money reportedly earmarked for healthcare and fumigation projects in Rivers State.

The FCT minister claimed that Amaechi spent over ₦50 billion on a hospital project but failed to provide even a single chemist in the state.

According to Wike, the former governor also allegedly spent $10 million of Rivers State funds on fumigation but did not carry out the exercise in any part of the state.

Wike further alleged that Amaechi was indicted by a panel of inquiry but failed to appear before the panel to answer questions concerning the allegations against him.

He said during the interview: “Rotimi Amaechi took over 50 billion to build a hospital in Rivers. He didn’t build even a single chemist. Rotimi Amaechi took 10 million dollars of Rivers money to fumigate Rivers State. He didn’t fumigate even a room in Rivers State. Rotimi Amaechi was indicted by a panel of inquiry. He failed to appear before the panel.”