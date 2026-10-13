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Amaechi Took 10 Million Dollars Of State Money To Fumigate Rivers, He Didn’t Fumigate Even A Room – Wike 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Nyesom Wike and Rotimi Amaechi
Nyesom Wike and Rotimi Amaechi

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, accused former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, of mismanaging public funds while he was in office.
  • Wike said during a media chat on October 13 that Amaechi spent over ₦50 billion on a hospital project but provided no single chemist in Rivers.
  • Wike also alleged Amaechi used $10 million of Rivers funds for fumigation without fumigating anywhere, and that a panel indicted him but he failed to appear.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi of allegedly mismanaging public funds during his time in office.

Naija News reports that Wike made the allegations during a media chat on Tuesday, October 13, where he questioned Amaechi’s handling of money reportedly earmarked for healthcare and fumigation projects in Rivers State.

The FCT minister claimed that Amaechi spent over ₦50 billion on a hospital project but failed to provide even a single chemist in the state.

According to Wike, the former governor also allegedly spent $10 million of Rivers State funds on fumigation but did not carry out the exercise in any part of the state.

Wike further alleged that Amaechi was indicted by a panel of inquiry but failed to appear before the panel to answer questions concerning the allegations against him.

He said during the interview: “Rotimi Amaechi took over 50 billion to build a hospital in Rivers. He didn’t build even a single chemist. Rotimi Amaechi took 10 million dollars of Rivers money to fumigate Rivers State. He didn’t fumigate even a room in Rivers State. Rotimi Amaechi was indicted by a panel of inquiry. He failed to appear before the panel.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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