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2027: ‘I’m Commander Of Field Operations For FCT Election’ – Wike

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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FCT Minister. Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister. Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, declared himself commander of field operations for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign in the Federal Capital Territory.
  • Wike spoke on Monday at a Rainbow Coalition stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja attended by APC and PDP chairmen, senators, National Assembly candidates and area council leaders.
  • Wike said APC and PDP members will jointly mobilise to deliver Tinubu and back ruling party National Assembly candidates in the FCT, urging unity over party labels.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared himself the commander of field operations for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign in the nation’s capital.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Monday at a Rainbow Coalition stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders attended the meeting, including party chairmen, serving and former senators, National Assembly candidates, and leaders from the FCT’s six area councils.

During the meeting, Wike announced plans for a joint mobilisation involving members of the APC and PDP, stressing that everyone will deliver Tinubu’s re-election and back the ruling party candidates for National Assembly seats in the FCT.

Wike also charged participants to place the coalition’s common goal above party loyalty.

He said, “For the presidency, all of us have agreed that it is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am going to coordinate the FCT and Rivers State. So you can imagine how important it is.

“I am in charge of the FCT election. I am the commander of field operations as far as the FCT election is concerned.

“I want to let all of you know that we are going to work together. Nobody should say, ‘I am PDP’ or ‘I am APC.’ For the purpose of this election, we are together.” 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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