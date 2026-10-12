My Remarks Were Taken Out Of Context – Adelabu Denies Asking Nigerians To Reject APC

Former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has denied reports claiming that he called on Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Adelabu, through his media office on Sunday, explained that the reports were based on an old video taken from an interview he granted in 2022 when he was the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Oyo State.

In a statement, his media office accused those circulating the video of taking his remarks out of context to portray him as an opponent of the ruling party and President Bola Tinubu.

The statement described the report as “entirely false, misleading and maliciously intended to discredit Chief Adelabu” and damage his relationship with the APC leadership.

According to the media office, Adelabu’s comments during the 2022 interview reflected his views on the political situation at the time. It explained that he had expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of political parties and urged voters to assess candidates based on their credibility and character.

The office maintained that his remarks were not a call for Nigerians to reject the APC or oppose Tinubu’s presidency.

It also accused those circulating the video of attempting to create unnecessary tension between Adelabu, the President and the party’s leadership.

The media office insisted that the former minister remained committed to the APC and continued to support Tinubu despite the controversies surrounding the party’s governorship nomination process in Oyo State.

Defending Adelabu’s political loyalty, the statement said, “Throughout his political journey, Adelabu has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the APC and his loyalty to President Tinubu.”

Addressing concerns over the disputed primary election, the statement explained that Adelabu had raised questions about the transparency of the process, particularly the alleged failure to publicly release the results before another aspirant was declared the winner.

It argued that demanding fairness and transparency within the party should not be interpreted as an act of disloyalty.

The media office maintained that Adelabu believed party members could remain loyal while still demanding that internal elections follow democratic principles.

“His position has been consistent: loyalty does not preclude the demand for fairness, transparency and adherence to democratic principles,” the statement added.

The office further stated that Adelabu had no intention of leaving the APC, adding that his political ambition was not a do-or-die affair.

It also described his relationship with Tinubu as longstanding and based on mutual respect and trust, insisting that both men maintained a cordial relationship despite the controversy surrounding the former minister’s political position in Oyo State.

To address the reports, Adelabu’s media office challenged those sharing the video to release the complete and unedited recording of the 2022 interview. It said the full footage would provide the necessary context for understanding the remarks attributed to him.

The office also claimed that Adelabu had not granted any media interview since the conclusion of the disputed APC governorship nomination process in Oyo State, disputing the suggestion that he had recently made the reported comments.

It urged Nigerians, APC members and media organisations to verify information before sharing it, warning that misleading reports could create unnecessary divisions within the ruling party.