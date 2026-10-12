Presidency Reacts To Alleged Call By Ex-Power Minister Adelabu For Nigerians To Reject APC

The Presidency has reacted to reports claiming that former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, called on Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) nationwide.

Naija News reports that Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, dismissed the reports, accusing the opposition of manipulating an old audio recording to spread false information.

Onanuga, in a post on social media, maintained that Adelabu did not make a nationwide appeal for Nigerians to reject the ruling party.

He wrote, “Adebayo Adelabu did not say Nigerians should reject the APC nationwide. The opposition is manipulating an old audio recording and spreading false information. A simple fact check should have cleared the air.”

The presidential aide’s reaction comes amid the circulation of an old recording of Adelabu during an interview in 2022, when he was the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Oyo State.

Adelabu had earlier denied asking Nigerians to reject the ruling party, describing the reports as false and misleading.

Through his media office, the former minister explained that his remarks during the 2022 interview had been taken out of context and were being used to portray him as an opponent of the APC and the President.

His media office also maintained that Adelabu remained committed to the APC despite disagreements surrounding the party’s governorship nomination process in Oyo State.