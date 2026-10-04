‘Amaechi, Atiku Who Has Corruption, Money-Laundering Cases Can’t Be Trusted’ – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has called the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, unfit for office.

Naija News reports that Onanuga made the comment while reacting to Amaechi’s allegation that the economic policies of the Tinubu administration contributed to the death of his mother.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, had alleged that the rising cost of living and high drug prices made it difficult for him to afford his mother’s medication.

The claim was also criticised by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who accused Amaechi of using his mother’s death to gain political sympathy.

Reacting in a post on 𝕏, Onanuga said Amaechi’s allegation demonstrated what he described as the former governor’s willingness to go to extreme lengths for political purposes.

Onanuga wrote, “Wike lampoons Rotimi Amaechi over Amaechi’s ridiculous claim that President Tinubu’s policies made him unable to buy the drugs to save his old mother.

“Amaechi has shown how terribly low he can go to play his politics. Such a man cannot be entrusted, along with his boss, who has a box full of corruption and money-laundering cases, to pilot the affairs of our country.”

The presidential aide further dismissed the ADC ticket’s electoral prospects, recalling Amaechi’s previous comments about Atiku.

He said, “In any way, we need not worry. Amaechi had said that his principal, Atiku Abubakar, is unelectable.”