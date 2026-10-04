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‘Amaechi, Atiku Who Has Corruption, Money-Laundering Cases Can’t Be Trusted’ – Onanuga

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga

Key Takeaways

  • Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, were unfit for office.
  • Onanuga reacted after Rotimi Amaechi blamed Tinubu administration economic policies for his mother’s death, saying high living costs and drug prices hindered her medication.
  • In his 𝕏 post, Onanuga backed FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and said Amaechi once described Atiku as unelectable, dismissing the ADC ticket’s chances.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has called the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, unfit for office.

Naija News reports that Onanuga made the comment while reacting to Amaechi’s allegation that the economic policies of the Tinubu administration contributed to the death of his mother.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, had alleged that the rising cost of living and high drug prices made it difficult for him to afford his mother’s medication.

The claim was also criticised by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who accused Amaechi of using his mother’s death to gain political sympathy.

Reacting in a post on 𝕏, Onanuga said Amaechi’s allegation demonstrated what he described as the former governor’s willingness to go to extreme lengths for political purposes.

Onanuga wrote, “Wike lampoons Rotimi Amaechi over Amaechi’s ridiculous claim that President Tinubu’s policies made him unable to buy the drugs to save his old mother.

“Amaechi has shown how terribly low he can go to play his politics. Such a man cannot be entrusted, along with his boss, who has a box full of corruption and money-laundering cases, to pilot the affairs of our country.”

The presidential aide further dismissed the ADC ticket’s electoral prospects, recalling Amaechi’s previous comments about Atiku.

He said, “In any way, we need not worry. Amaechi had said that his principal, Atiku Abubakar, is unelectable.”

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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