Name One Election You’ve Won Since 2011 – Wike Dares Amaechi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has challenged former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, to name an election he has won in Rivers State since their political relationship ended in 2011.

Naija News reports that Wike made the challenge while speaking at an interactive meeting with members of the Uzugbani Ekpeye National Executive Council as well as political leaders and stakeholders from Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

The FCT Minister was responding to comments Amaechi made during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

During the programme, Amaechi had criticised the Federal Government over its record on project delivery and questioned the administration over major projects completed under its watch.

Wike said Amaechi should also be prepared to account for his own record in Rivers State, particularly projects and political activities carried out during his time in office.

He questioned what happened to about $39 million reportedly paid to a contractor for the Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte Specialist Hospital project, noting that the hospital was not completed.

The former Rivers governor had initiated the project while in office.

A judicial commission established by the Rivers State Government during Wike’s administration later investigated the payment made for the project and the failure to complete the facility.

He said: “Since I left him in 2011, after 2011, mention one election that he has ever won in Rivers State. Ask him about the fumigation of Rivers State with people from Cuba in which $10 million was spent. Ask him whether mosquitoes have stopped biting us in Rivers State.

“Someone was Speaker of the House of Assembly for eight years, Governor for eight years, and Minister for eight years, that is 24 years in top leadership positions. What can anybody point to that he attracted to Ekpeye Land in all those 24 years? Nothing! Not one single thing!”