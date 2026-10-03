2027: Rivers Will Compete With Lagos In Voting For Tinubu – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has again vowed to resign if President Bola Tinubu does not win the 2027 elections in Rivers and the FCT.

Naija News reports that Wike made the vow on Saturday during a political reception in his honour.

According to him, there is no point in retaining Tinubu’s appointment if he can’t contribute to the president’s political cause.

The former Rivers State Governor further argued that if he can’t win Rivers State, it means he has no political relevance, adding that failure to win the FCT would also mean the people don’t appreciate the ongoing infrastructural developments in the nation’s capital.

Wike added that he is sure President Tinubu didn’t appoint him as the FCT Minister only because of infrastructural developments, but also because he knows he has political weight.

He vowed that Rivers State will compete with Lagos State in delivering votes for President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

“If President Tinubu doesn’t win Rivers 16th of January, 17 January I will resign. I’m sure he appointed me not just because of infrastructure, knowing I have political capacity. We want to compete with Lagos, let’s see the votes Lagos will bring, and let’s see votes Rivers will bring,” Wike declared.

Recall that Wike similarly vowed last week to announce his resignation by January if President Tinubu loses both the nation’s capital and Rivers State in the 2027 election.

Wike made this known during an engagement with leadership and members of the Apo Mechanics and Traders Association in Abuja.