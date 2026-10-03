Good Governance Is Also About My Stomach – Wike Declares

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said good governance should not be limited to infrastructure like roads alone.

According to the Minister, his stomach is part of what determines good governance.

Naija News reports that Wike stated this on Friday during a meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the Evo Kingdom in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

“I said it today in Akpor. I told the current Akpor chairman that good governance is not only roads; good governance is also my stomach”.

“I told him that ‘you are the chairman today and that seat is for Akpor not for you but everybody from Akpor cannot be the chairman that is why you are a chairman,” he said.

Wike made the remarks while speaking about a former Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Solomon Eke, whom he accused of going against him politically but said should not be abandoned.

During the event, Wike called out Eke, saying, “Where is Solomon Eke? Come here, you are my boy.”

The Minister said it was difficult for him to secure Eke’s emergence as council chairman, but the former chairman later went against him during his first tenure.

“I warned him, ‘Be careful! What I’m hearing about him will not lead well politically,’” Wike said, adding that Eke would not be abandoned despite their past political differences.