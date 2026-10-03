‘Not One Single Thing Attracted To Rivers State After 24 Years In Power’ – Wike Blasts Amaechi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticised the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, for having nothing to show for 24 years as Speaker, Governor and Minister.

Naija News reports that a statement issued Friday night by the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to Wike, Lere Olayinka, disclosed that the Minister spoke at an interactive session with leaders and stakeholders of Evo Kingdom.

Wike challenged the people of Evo Kingdom in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State to point to any tangible development or political empowerment Amaechi attracted to their land.

The former Governor of Rivers State contrasted his record, saying he brought numerous projects to the state and its people during his tenure as Minister of State for Education.

He said, “Someone was Speaker of the House of Assembly for eight years, Governor for eight years, and Minister for eight years, that is 24 years in top leadership positions! What can anybody point to that he attracted to Evo Kingdom or Rivers State in all those 24 years? Nothing! Not one single thing!

“I was a Minister of State for Education, and as I sit here, I can count the projects I brought to Rivers State and my people. But somebody was Speaker, Governor, and headed a very lucrative ministry as a full Minister for eight years, yet brought nothing back home! How can someone who spent 24 years in power without empowering his people or raising new leaders now turn around to tell you he loves you?”