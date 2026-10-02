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‘Show Us One Thing You Have Done’ – Amaechi Dares Tinubu Govt

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Rotimi Amaechi and Bola Tinubu
Rotimi Amaechi and Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • ADC vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, challenged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to name one major project completed since taking office in 2023.
  • Amaechi spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, dismissing comparisons with ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and citing Abuja-Kaduna rail as a first-term achievement.
  • At an ADC National Women’s League Conference in Abuja, Amaechi accused Seyi Tinubu of throwing money around for 2027 and blamed subsidy removal for higher living costs.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has challenged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to name a major project completed since assuming power in 2023.

Naija News reports that Amaechi, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, argued that Tinubu’s administration has little to show in terms of infrastructure delivery.

According to the former Governor of Rivers State, there was no basis for comparing the Tinubu administration with that of former President Muhammadu Buhari in terms of project delivery.

Amaechi maintained that Buhari’s government had completed several projects within its first term.

He said, “The only thing you can judge us and look at it is about governance, but in terms of being able to do projects here and there, let this government show one thing they have done, including the so-called Coastal Road that I hear is N33 trillion, about $16 billion.

“By this time in the first tenure of Buhari’s government we have completed Abuja-Kaduna rail. Tell them to show one rail they have completed, they should name one project they have completed, just one, including Television House like Channels.”

In other news, Amaechi has accused Seyi Tinubu of allegedly throwing money around while campaigning for his father ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Amaechi spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at the ADC National Women’s League Conference at the Yar’Adua Centre.

He questioned the source of funds allegedly being spent by Seyi Tinubu during his nationwide engagements, claiming that he had been “throwing money around.”

Amaechi also criticised the economic policies of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, particularly the removal of the petrol subsidy, which he linked to higher transportation, food and other household costs.

He said the North had been particularly affected by the economic difficulties, while also citing what he described as rising numbers of out-of-school children and Nigerians living in poverty.

Amaechi also accused the Federal Government of undermining local rice production through imports, arguing that such policies had compounded the difficulties confronting Nigerian farmers.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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