2027 Presidency: Allow Peter Obi, Makinde, Amaechi To Run, Let’s See Who Wins – Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has said the South should be allowed to complete its eight-year presidential tenure before power returns to the North in 2031.

Sani said the arrangement would be fair to the country, noting that the Nigerian Constitution does not provide for a rotational presidency between the North and South.

He made the remarks on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he also maintained that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has the constitutional right to contest the 2027 presidential election, Naija News reports.

“I never said Atiku should not run. Constitutionally, he has the right to run for any election. But what I said was that the southern part of Nigeria should be allowed to have its eight-year tenure in office, just like the way the North has from 2015 to 2023,” Sani said.

The former lawmaker said political parties should consider fielding Southern candidates in the 2027 presidential election.

He mentioned Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Rotimi Amaechi of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as examples of Southern politicians who could represent their respective parties.

“All the parties. Like the ADC now, they’re supposed to field Amaechi. That is what’s supposed to be. The NDC should field Peter Obi, and the APM, field Makinde. Let the South struggle it out and see who wins, and for four years.

“And when the tenure is done by 2031, the North shall have its unchallengeable opportunity to produce leadership of the country,” he said.

‘Rotation Is Not In Constitution’

Sani acknowledged that the principle of rotational presidency is not contained in the Constitution.

However, he argued that political considerations around fairness, equity and national unity should also be taken into account.

“And it’s very important, because we should look at our history where we come from. There are things that are not written in our constitution, but in the interest of justice, fairness, equity, and peace, we need to consider all these things here,” he said.

He argued that political power should not be dominated by one part of the country simply because of its population or electoral strength.

Sani also referred to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years in office between 2015 and 2023 as part of the basis for his argument.

He said the South did not mount a serious challenge to Buhari’s presidency during his time in office.

“Buhari had his eight years in office; there is no serious challenge from the southern part of Nigeria to his government. And despite all that President Tinubu faced from 2015 to 2023, he never thought of raising any challenge to Buhari’s presidency.

“So, I think it’s going to be fair to this country and to our political system that when the South has its eight years, the North should have its eight years,” he said.

‘Atiku Can Contest’

Sani stressed that his position on power rotation does not mean Atiku is constitutionally barred from contesting the 2027 election.

“About Atiku, the constitution has not stopped him from contesting the election. He can contest the election, but for me, that is my position, and I’m not backing down on it,” he said.

Asked what an Atiku victory would mean for rotational presidency, Sani said it would mark the end of the informal arrangement.

“If Atiku wins, it means that is the end of rotational presidency in Nigeria. And there is going to be hard and bitter feelings from the Southwestern part of Nigeria or the Southern part of Nigeria,” he said.

He added that Nigeria was already dealing with several political challenges and argued that a Northern president succeeding Tinubu in 2027 could face opposition in the South.

“Right now, uh, the political system is managing a lot of crises. And I don’t think a Northerner taking over power here will come in with ease and convenience to the people in the Southern part of Nigeria,” he said.

Sani maintained that allowing the South to complete eight years would make it possible for power to return to the North in 2031 without opposition from the South.

“But if we allow the South to have their eight-year term, by 2031, a Northerner takes over, there will be no challenge from the Southern part of Nigeria.

“So, that is my own view. But the constitution has not stopped anyone from contesting, but my view is that all the contestants should come from the southern part of Nigeria for now,” he said.