El-Rufai Paying The Price For His Irresponsibility In Office – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said the prolonged detention of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai stems from his actions while in office.

Sani alleged that several people were arrested and detained during El-Rufai’s administration.

Naija News reports that Sani stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

He warned that people in office should always remember that power is transient.

“When you are in office, always remind yourself that it is an opportunity, and it is a very temporary opportunity for you.

“El-Rufai is paying the price for his irresponsibility when he was in public office,” he said.

Sani said El-Rufai’s reported loss of support while in detention was not unusual, noting that people could lose relationships when they were no longer in positions of influence.

“I think he is in detention for, like they say, 200 days or something like that. For someone like me, who has been in prison for four years, I don’t think anyone can lecture me on detention, on the pains of imprisonment.

“But it is natural, when you are out of circulation, you are bound to lose friends. You are bound to see things differently from the way you are,” he said.

The former lawmaker alleged that El-Rufai’s administration between 2015 and 2023 was characterised by what he described as “misgovernance, irresponsible leadership, and the use of statecraft to attack and jail opponents.”

On comments by the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, concerning the treatment of people in Southern Kaduna under the former governor, Sani said many people commenting on the issue had no direct knowledge of the area.

He said insecurity had affected communities across Southern and Central Kaduna for years, arguing that the state government did not do enough to support security agencies in tackling the violence.

“If you look at it, 80 per cent of those who are commenting have never been to Southern Kaduna. They don’t know where Sanga is. They don’t know where Kauru is. They don’t know where Kachia is,” he said.

Sani also questioned the effectiveness of the security measures adopted by the El-Rufai administration.

“If he had done anything, the bloodshed would not have been worse than it was,” he said.

Responding to references to the former governor’s stance on dealing with banditry, Sani accused him of inconsistency, citing reports that Kaduna authorities had negotiated with bandits during his tenure.

He recalled the case of Binyat, saying the journalist was arrested after reporting on alleged payments to bandits by the Kaduna State Government.

“It came from the lips of the former governor that they pay bandits not to kill,” Sani said.