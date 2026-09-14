They Kill, R@pe, Burn Villages – Shehu Sani Condemns Bandits, Defends Fulani

The senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has lamented that criminality has destroyed the reputation of the Fulani people.

He stated that the Fulani had historically been associated with values of respect, discipline and peaceful coexistence, but lamented that the activities of criminals had damaged the community’s reputation.

Naija News reports that Sani shared his concerns on Saturday while addressing members of the National Association of Fulbe Students, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria chapter.

He, however, urged Nigerians not to judge the Fulani community by the criminal activities of a few individuals, saying ethnic identity must not be confused with criminality.

The ex-lawmaker condemned the activities of notorious bandits, including Kachalla, Haliru and Bello Turji, describing their criminality as a serious threat to Nigeria’s national life.

“The criminality perpetrated by the few, the likes of Kachalla, Haliru, Bello Turji and others, has become so cancerous to our national life,” Sani said.

He recalled that the North was historically known as one of the most peaceful and accommodating parts of Nigeria, where people could live and move freely with their families.

“The North used to be the most peaceful place and one of the most accommodating parts of Nigeria. It used to be one of the most important places where you could walk and live with your family.

“In history, culture and tradition, Fulanis have been known for respect, discipline and peace.

“Criminality has destroyed the integrity and reputation of the Fulani people. They kill, rape and burn down villages, extort, collect ransom running into hundreds of millions of naira and kidnap children,” he said.

Sani, however, said the crimes committed by individuals should not be used to condemn an entire ethnic group.

“An ethnic group should not be judged by the criminality of some of its members.

“There is no injustice that justifies the killing of innocent people. No injustice justifies kidnapping or any form of criminality,” Sani said.