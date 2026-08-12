Tinubu: This Is First President Ready To Take The Bull By The Horn – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s bravery in taking decisive action that would be in the best interest of the country in future.

Naija News reports that Sani, during an interview on TVC’s This Morning show, on the topic, ‘State of the Nation Ahead of the 2027 Elections’, said it is the first time that Nigeria will have a president taking the bull by the horns.

According to Sani, President Tinubu is more interested in the future of Nigeria than his political goodwill.

Sani admitted that Tinubu is implementing painful reforms that have generated issues in the country, and it is one of the reasons why people are waking up against him.

He said, “Most of the presidents for years have tried to manage our problems and managing problems in that fashion as to avoid taking decisive actions that would be in the best interest of the future of the country.

“This is the first time that we have a President who is ready to take the bull by the horn by taking decisions and implementing policies that have the possibility of sweeping power under his feet.

“It’s in the history of every nation that has advanced to, at a certain point, in it’s own history, to take action in the interest of the future of the country. It’s clear that the President is more interested in the future of this country than his own political goodwill because as a politician, if you are in power, most people think let them do whatever they can to ensure that they are being loved and appreciated by people while preserving their own political peace.

“This is the one who is taking the bull by the horn and implementing painful reforms that have generated issues in the country and it’s one of the reasons why people are waking up against him.

“But if you look at the history of nations that have advanced, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Brazil, Thailand, and even South Korea you will see that at a certain point in the history of the nation decisions have to be taken – it may not be popular, it may come with pains and sacrifice but it has a far reaching benefit for the future of the nation.”