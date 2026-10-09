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‘You Copied My Subsidy Proposal But Stripped Away The Part That Makes It Work’ – Atiku Hits Tinubu

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar
President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, accused President Bola Tinubu of copying his production fuel subsidy proposal but turning it into only a 30-day discount.
  • Atiku spoke in a viral video while reacting to the Federal Government’s 30-day fuel price discount at NNPCL filling stations, announced by Finance Minister, Taiwo Oyedele.
  • Atiku compared Tinubu to a dull student who copied answers blindly, saying the President removed the key part that would make his subsidy proposal work.

The Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu of copying his production fuel subsidy proposal but stripping away the part that makes it work and handing Nigerians a 30-day discount.

Atiku made the remark in response to the federal government’s 30-day fuel price discount.

Recall that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, had announced a 30-day fuel price discount at all Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations across Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Atiku, while addressing journalists in a viral video online, likened Tinubu to a dull student who copied his classmates’ answers.

He said: “Wait a minute Bola, you have borrowed the idea but missed the lesson and Amaechi tried to define the lesson while speaking.

“Bola, you are like a dull student who copied his classmate’s answer, you have done it so blindly that the classmate’s name at the top of his exam paper and then demanded marks for original thinking.

“You copied my production subsidy proposal, nothing wrong about that, you stripped away the part that makes it work and handed Nigerians a 30-day discount.

“Where is the rest of the answer Bola? You see why it is good to go to school.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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