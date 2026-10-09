The Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu of copying his production fuel subsidy proposal but stripping away the part that makes it work and handing Nigerians a 30-day discount.

Atiku made the remark in response to the federal government’s 30-day fuel price discount.

Recall that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, had announced a 30-day fuel price discount at all Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations across Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Atiku, while addressing journalists in a viral video online, likened Tinubu to a dull student who copied his classmates’ answers.

He said: “Wait a minute Bola, you have borrowed the idea but missed the lesson and Amaechi tried to define the lesson while speaking.

“Bola, you are like a dull student who copied his classmate’s answer, you have done it so blindly that the classmate’s name at the top of his exam paper and then demanded marks for original thinking.

“You copied my production subsidy proposal, nothing wrong about that, you stripped away the part that makes it work and handed Nigerians a 30-day discount.

“Where is the rest of the answer Bola? You see why it is good to go to school.”