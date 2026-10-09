Tinubu Lacks ‘Omoluabi’ Traits, Does Not Behave Like A Yoruba Man’ – Says SDP’s Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has criticized President Bola Tinubu, claiming that his conduct does not reflect the traditional Yoruba values associated with an “omoluabi”.

Naija News reports that Adebayo made the remarks on Friday while appearing on Channels Television’s Inside Sources, where he argued that Tinubu fell short of the leadership standards set by prominent Yoruba leaders, including the late Obafemi Awolowo and Ladoke Akintola.

According to the SDP candidate, Tinubu does not display the character and values expected of a person who represents the Yoruba people.

“Tinubu does not behave like a Yoruba person, he doesn’t have that omoluabi character,” Adebayo said.

He further claimed that no traditional ruler, Afenifere leader or cleric could honestly present Tinubu as a suitable example of Yoruba values at a gathering of the people.

“There is no traditional ruler, Afenifere or clergy who can honestly go to a Yoruba gathering and say that Bola Tinubu is a Yoruba person,” he said.

Adebayo argued that Awolowo, former Western Region governor Adesoji Aderemi, Akintola and other political leaders of the Second and Third Republics had set standards that Tinubu did not meet.

“Awolowo has set the standard, if you look at Adesoji Aderemi, Ladoke Akintola, if you look at the quality of people in the Second Republic, look at the Third Republic, look at the governors, the quality of leadership, if you look around, the kind of Yoruba person you can use to represent other Yoruba people, he doesn’t meet the standard,” he said.

The SDP candidate also rejected the suggestion that Yoruba people were driven by tribalism or nepotism.

He maintained that the values associated with the Yoruba community should encourage people to promote good character rather than defend someone simply because they share the same ethnic background.

“I want to let you know that Yorubas are not tribalistic, they are not nepotistic. No Yoruba person will use a bad example of a Yoruba person to inspire his children,” Adebayo added.