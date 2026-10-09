I Built Lekki Deep Seaport From Scratch – Amaechi Reveals, Accuses Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Of Taking Glory

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi has claimed that he supervised the construction of the Lekki Deep Seaport from the beginning to completion.

Naija News reports that he also accused President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of taking credit for the project.

Amaechi made the claim on Thursday during an ADC stakeholders’ meeting in Edo State while discussing the possibility of an ADC-led government developing the proposed Gelegele Seaport to the standard of the Lekki Deep Seaport.

The former Minister of Transportation said the construction of several deep seaports was approved under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, including the Lekki project in Lagos State.

He explained that although the idea behind the Lekki Deep Seaport existed before Buhari assumed office, his role as transportation minister placed him in charge of overseeing its development.

He said: “I built Lekki Deep Seaport from scratch to finish. I finished it completely, but I had resigned to contest for the office of the president, that’s why Sanwo-Olu got Buhari to come and commission it.

“And when they were commissioning, Sanwo-Olu and others including Tinubu were claiming that they built it. None of them visited it from scratch.

“Buhari approved the construction of that seaport, but it was essentially an Obasanjo’s idea, even though it was built by Buhari.”