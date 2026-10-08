‘Let’s Congratulate Bwala For Admitting Tinubu’s Reforms Increased Poverty’ – ACF

The Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Tukur Mohammed-Baba, has sarcastically said Nigerians should congratulate Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, for acknowledging that the administration’s economic reforms have increased poverty and hardship in the country.

Naija News reports that Bwala, during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, acknowledged that the government’s economic reforms have increased poverty but argued that the administration has made significant progress since introducing the measures.

Reacting to the remark, Mohammed-Baba, during an interview on Arise Television’s News Day on Thursday, said Bwala deserves congratulations for not denying the effect of Tinubu’s policies on Nigerians.

Mohammed-Baba dismissed claims that the benefits of the reforms would eventually outweigh their immediate effects, describing such assurances as “hallucinations” and drawing a comparison with the structural adjustment programme of the Ibrahim Babangida administration.

According to him, Nigerians were currently struggling with declining purchasing power, rising rents, housing costs, transportation fares and electricity bills, while insecurity had further worsened living conditions.

He said, “Let’s first of all be very happy and congratulate Bwala. Until now, one would expect that whenever he comes on TV or appears on social media, it is to deny, deny, deny.

“But I think we are making progress since his admitting fundamentally that the reforms have brought untold hardships on Nigerians. Most especially, he has not denied that poverty has been rising.

“As we speak today, the rate of multidimensional poverty is well over 60 per cent in Nigeria.

“Look at the purchasing power of the naira. Look at the living conditions of Nigerians. Look at rent. Look at housing materials. Look at transportation. Look at electricity costs.

“See the condition of the roads in Nigeria, and above all, see the level of insecurity that has been pervading this country.”

Mohammed-Baba said Tinubu’s administration should accept responsibility for its performance rather than tell Nigerians it was not responsible for their hardship.

He added, “That is precisely why we have a democracy. You identify there are problems, and you think you have the answer. You go out, canvass for votes. You get it, and now you spend reminding us other leaders have faced these problems.

“There is no doubt that if the government were to go into the room, look at itself in the mirror, and tell us honestly whether it has performed optimally or near satisfactorily, I am sure the answer will be negative.”