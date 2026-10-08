2027: Atiku Lost 25% Of Key Supporters, Peter Obi Lost 55% – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar no longer has the support of governors who worked for him in 2023.

Naija News reports that Bwala stated this during an appearance on Channels Television on Wednesday.

According to him, Atiku has lost 25 per cent of the key people around him, while the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has lost 55 per cent of the people that carried his campaign.

“Atiku Abubakar lost close to 25 per cent of key people that you know around him. All the governors who worked for him at that time are no longer with him.

“Peter Obi lost 55 per cent of the critical people that carried his campaign; they’ve all disappeared. And some of them went to Atiku, some of them went wherever they could go to,” Bwala said.

He consequently expressed confidence in Tinubu’s prospects in the 2027 contest, saying the political support around the President was considerably different from what existed before the 2023 election

Bwala also defended Tinubu’s statement that Nigeria had moved from the “doldrums” towards prosperity, saying the President was not suggesting that Nigerians would suddenly begin experiencing prosperity from October 1.

He cited NELFUND beneficiaries, subsidised healthcare, infrastructure projects and support for small and medium-sized businesses as examples of what he described as prosperity already reaching Nigerians.

“One million families whose children have benefited from the NELFUND programme, what they are benefiting is called prosperity,” he said.

“If you go to an environment or a place where there have been no roads or any form of infrastructure, and we have established infrastructure there, what has come to them is prosperity,” he said.