‘I Will Resign My Position’ – NDC Chieftain, Agada Demands Proof Over Alleged Peter Obi Betrayal

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, Theo Abu Agada, has dismissed claims of being a mole for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that this comes after political analyst, Henry Shield, in a post via 𝕏, alleged that Agada has been passing critical campaign information about the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He wrote: “Theo or whatever your name is, can you swear on your life that you haven’t been passing critical information about the PO campaign to your paymasters in the APC?

“I won’t talk about the reason your boss deliberately decided that Aisha Yusufu, Morris, Salako and other core PO supporters never got your party’s ticket. Those who are smart enough would know, but if you want, I’ll help you tell the world.”

In response, Agada described Shield’s claims as baseless, unfounded, and misleading allegations, saying he is ready to resign his position if there is evidence to support them.

Agada also claimed that Shield has been commissioned by his paymasters in the APC and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to cause confusion in the NDC, but his plans have failed.

He added that Shield is throwing a tantrum because Peter Obi rejected the vice-presidential nomination from the ADC counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

He wrote: “Henry, I do not have any boss or bosses in the APC. I will not waste my time and energy debunking your baseless, unfounded and misleading allegations against me.

“No sensible person will believe your nonsensical lies. Only those who do not know you or what you represent will take you seriously.

“You have been commissioned by your paymasters in the APC and the ADC to cause confusion in the NDC, and I can tell you for a fact that your plans have failed. You have no iota of integrity. I am not like you, going about betraying people and blackmailing them.

“Finally, if you can produce any proof that I passed any information to anybody in the APC about PO’s campaign, I will not only deactivate my account this very minute, I will also resign my position.

“Henry, don’t be silly. You are just a spoilt little brat throwing a tantrum because His Excellency, Peter Obi, refused to accept the vice-presidential nomination from Alhaji Atiku.

“I have a candidate to promote and deliver, unlike you, who can’t even campaign for your presidential candidate.”