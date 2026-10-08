ADC Suffers Fresh Blow As Reps, Assembly Candidates Join APC In Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has received fresh members from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), including the party’s House of Representatives candidate and two State House of Assembly candidates.

The defectors, drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state, were formally received into the APC by Governor Nasir Idris on Wednesday at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, Naija News reports.

The group was led by Bala Maga Zuru, who announced their decision to leave the ADC and join the ruling party.

Receiving the defectors, Idris assured them that they would be treated equally with other members of the APC.

The governor also urged them to contribute to the growth of the party and the development of Kebbi State.

The APC state chairman, Kana-Zuru, described the development as a boost to the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He urged the new members to respect the APC constitution and remain committed to its principles.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Maga said they decided to join the APC after observing the policies and programmes of the Idris administration.

He said their decision was based on their assessment of the administration’s activities in the state.