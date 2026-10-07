We Are Struggling To Follow The Mathematics – ADC Mocks Gubernatorial Aspirant For Joining Wike’s Rainbow Coalition

The Rivers State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has mocked its Rivers State governorship aspirant, Sokonte Davies, for his decision to join the Rainbow Coalition.

Naija News reports that the Rainbow Coalition is a political group formed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

On Wednesday morning, Davies met with Wike in Port Harcourt, where he said he would join the Rainbow Coalition ahead of 2027.

Reacting to the development, ADC said Davies was disappointed after failing to secure the party’s gubernatorial ticket.

The ADC said Davies’ “disappointment has now taken him on an interesting political journey, from seeking the ticket of a political party to joining a coalition that has no governorship ticket to give him.We confess that we are struggling to follow the mathematics.

“If the grievance was about not getting a governorship ticket in the ADC, one would have expected the next destination to be somewhere a governorship ticket was actually available.”

The party, however, noted that “politics is a matter of choice, and Davies is entitled to make his.

“We only hope that when the excitement of the new photographs and handshakes settles, he finds whatever political fulfilment he could not find after the ADC primary.”