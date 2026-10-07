Rivers 2027: Wike, Chinda Meet With Fubara

The FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Kingsley Chinda, and their supporters met with Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of his political camp in Port Harcourt.

Naija News gathered that the meeting was held to consolidate the political reconciliation in Rivers State.

The meeting, which was held behind closed-door, brought together key figures and supporters from both sides.

The engagement of Rivers political stakeholders follows years of political disagreements that created deep divisions among political actors and supporters.

This dispute included a prolonged disagreement between the Governor and the Rivers State House of Assembly.

According to Channels TV, Wike and Chinda arrived at the Governor’s residence in Port Harcourt with their supporters at about 4 pm, joining Governor Fubara and his supporters for the discussions

However, both sides maintained silence after the meeting at bout 8 pm.

Neither Wike, Chinda, nor their supporters nor Governor Fubara nor his team addressed journalists after the four-hour engagement.