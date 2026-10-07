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Rivers 2027: Wike, Chinda Meet With Fubara

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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Photo: Nyesom Wike, Kingsley Chinda meets Governor Siminalayi Fubara
Photo: Nyesom Wike, Kingsley Chinda meets Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, APC governorship candidate, Kingsley Chinda, and their supporters met Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his camp in Port Harcourt.
  • Channels TV reported that Wike and Chinda arrived at Fubara’s residence at about four p.m., as both camps held a closed-door meeting to push reconciliation.
  • Both camps kept silent after the talks ended at about eight p.m., as neither Wike, Chinda nor Governor Fubara’s team spoke to journalists afterward.

The FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Kingsley Chinda, and their supporters met with Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of his political camp in Port Harcourt.

Naija News gathered that the meeting was held to consolidate the political reconciliation in Rivers State.

The meeting, which was held behind closed-door, brought together key figures and supporters from both sides.

The engagement of Rivers political stakeholders follows years of political disagreements that created deep divisions among political actors and supporters.

This dispute included a prolonged disagreement between the Governor and the Rivers State House of Assembly.

According to Channels TV, Wike and Chinda arrived at the Governor’s residence in Port Harcourt with their supporters at about 4 pm, joining Governor Fubara and his supporters for the discussions

However, both sides maintained silence after the meeting at bout 8 pm.

Neither Wike, Chinda, nor their supporters nor Governor Fubara nor his team addressed journalists after the four-hour engagement.

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

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