Police Rescue Kidnap Victim In Rivers, Arrest Two Suspects Over ₦10.3 Million Ransom

The Rivers State command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested two suspected members of a six-man kidnapping gang after rescuing a victim who spent three days in captivity.

The victim, identified as Hassan, was reportedly abducted around the Fidelity Bank area of Garrison, Port Harcourt, before being taken to Igbugulu Waterside in Borokiri, Naija News learnt.

The suspects were arrested during an intelligence-led operation carried out by operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU-AKU).

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Blessing Agabe, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

According to her, the command received information about the abduction on September 7, a day after Hassan was kidnapped.

She said the victim was abducted on September 6 and taken away at gunpoint before his relatives were forced to pay ₦10.3 million for his release.

“The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspected members of a six-man kidnapping syndicate involved in the abduction of one Mr Hassan, who is a resident of Rivers State,” Agabe said.

She explained that the suspects were tracked and arrested after police operatives launched an intelligence-based operation following the report of the kidnapping.

Agabe said preliminary investigations showed that the arrested suspects allegedly confessed to their involvement in the kidnapping.

She added that the suspects told investigators that the gang had six members and used a white minibus, commonly known as a Keke bus, during the operation.

The police spokesperson said the syndicate was responsible for kidnapping activities in parts of Rivers State.

“The command has intensified efforts to apprehend the remaining members of the syndicate and bring them to justice,” she said.

The police said efforts were ongoing to track down the four other members of the gang who remain at large.