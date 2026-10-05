28 Killed In Fresh Plateau Attacks Despite Curfew

At least 28 people have reportedly been killed in renewed attacks across parts of Plateau State despite a dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the state government to stem the violence.

The attacks, recorded mainly in Manga, Bokkos and Barkin Ladi LGAs, have heightened tension in affected communities, disrupted farming and livestock activities and forced some residents to abandoned their livelihoods.

According to Daily Trust, the latest incident occurred on Sunday evening when gunmen attacked Fulani herders travelling in a pick-up vehicle around the Total filling station in Bukuru, Jos South LGA.

Two people were reportedly killed, while six others sustained injuries.

Confirming the incident, the Plateau State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, said the victims were returning from a cattle market when they were attacked at about 5:30pm.

According to him, the herders were travelling to Bassa local government area when the gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.

He said six injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, while another person was reported missing.

He condemned the attack, describing it as unprovoked and called on security agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible.

The latest incident came less than two weeks after another attack on herders around Kassa community in Barkin Ladi, where five people were reportedly killed and another injured.

The spokespersons of Operation Enduring Peace and State Police command, Captained Polycarp Oteh and SP Alabo Alfred, didn’t respond to inquiries from Daily Trust.

Plateau had continued to witness attacks and killings despite the curfew imposed by the government.

In September alone, many people, including men, women and children, were reportedly killed, while houses and farmlands were destroyed and hundreds of cattle shot dead. The attacks have displaced families and disrupted economic activities across several communities.

Worried by the deteriorating security situation, the Plateau State government, through the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, imposed an immediate dusk-to-dawn curfew on Barkin Ladi, Bokkos and Mangu on September 21.

The restriction of movement, which took effect that day, runs from 6pm to 6am daily until further notice.