Police Arrest Five Men Over ‘Tinubu Must Go’ T-Shirts In Borno

The Borno State command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested and charged five men over T-shirts bearing the inscription ‘Tinubu Must Go’ in Maiduguri.

The men were accused of printing and wearing the shirts with the alleged intention of causing a breach of public peace in the West End Roundabout area of the city.

The suspects were identified as Baba Aji Gremami, 44; Mustapha Abba Yemen, 28; Abbacha Mohammed Ali, 32; Adam Umar Gubio, 21; and Abdulhamid Mohammed, 21.

The development was contained in a report dated September 29, 2026, which was issued by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Maiduguri, and addressed to the Chief Magistrate Court in the city, Naija News understands.

According to SaharaReporters, the police document stated that the suspects are facing allegations of criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, disturbance of public peace and thuggery.

The police alleged that the five men conspired to print T-shirts carrying the inscription ‘Tinubu Must Go’ and wore them within the West End Roundabout community.

The report said the alleged action was carried out with the intention of causing a breach of public peace.

The police cited Sections 60, 78, 79 and 392 of the Borno State Penal Code in connection with the alleged offences.

It stated: “On 25/09/26 at about 1100 hours, you Baba Aji Gremami, male; Mustapha Abba Yemen, male; Abbacha Mohammed Ali, male; Adam Umar Gubio, male and Abdulhamid Mohammed, male, conspired together by printing same T shirt with some inscription written ‘Tinubu Must Go’ on it with the intent to cause breach of public peace within West End roundabout community, thereby, you all committed an offence contrary to Section 60, 78, 79 and 392 of Borno State Penal Code.”

The police officer in charge subsequently directed that the case be taken to court.

A source who reportedly spoke to SaharaReporters alleged that the arrests followed a directive from Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, to the state Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid.

The source further claimed that the five men were later taken to court and remanded in a correctional facility.

However, the specific court proceedings and terms of the alleged remand order could not immediately be independently established.

The arrests come as political activities increase ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

Governor Zulum recently returned from a trip to the United States and Canada and subsequently launched an APC mobilisation campaign in Borno in support of President Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party.

The ‘Tinubu Must Go’ slogan has also featured in protests and political demonstrations in Nigeria.

In this case, however, the police specifically linked the alleged offences to the printing and wearing of the T-shirts and claimed that the action was intended to cause a breach of public peace.