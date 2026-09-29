‘Nigerians Should Not Have To Guess’ – Atiku Demands Full Details Of Tinubu’s $700 Million US Deal

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has questioned the recent $700 million minerals deal between the United States and the Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, said in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday that Nigeria has sufficient minerals that the US wants, dismissing claims of secrecy surrounding the deal.

However, in a statement by his spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku demanded the immediate publication of the deal details.

He wondered if the deal Tinubu signed with the US is the same as the one President John Mahama’s administration in Ghana rejected over certain concerns.

He said, “At this point, Nigerians do not know whether the provisions Ghana rejected are in the agreement Tinubu signed.

“That is precisely why the government must publish the full text. Nigerians should not have to guess what has been agreed in their name.”

He called on the Federal Government to publish the complete Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), along with every related protocol, annex, data-sharing arrangement, specimen-sharing agreement, and financial undertaking.

“Can Nigerians’ medical information or pathogen samples leave the country? Who may access them? What safeguards protect patients? Does NAFDAC retain full authority to inspect medicines and medical products? What exactly have the Federal Government and the states promised to spend? Tinubu should put the documents before Nigerians and answer these questions plainly,” he stated.