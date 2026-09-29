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‘Nigerians Should Not Have To Guess’ – Atiku Demands Full Details Of Tinubu’s $700 Million US Deal

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By Justina Otio
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2027 ADC Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar
2027 ADC Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, demanded full publication of the $700 million US minerals deal signed by President Bola Tinubu’s government.
  • Atiku, through his spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, said Nigerians must see the MoU, annexes, data-sharing, specimen-sharing and financial undertakings tied to the deal.
  • Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, said on Arise TV on Tuesday that Nigeria has minerals the US wants, denying secrecy claims.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has questioned the recent $700 million minerals deal between the United States and the Nigerian government under President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, said in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday that Nigeria has sufficient minerals that the US wants, dismissing claims of secrecy surrounding the deal.

However, in a statement by his spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku demanded the immediate publication of the deal details.

He wondered if the deal Tinubu signed with the US is the same as the one President John Mahama’s administration in Ghana rejected over certain concerns.

He said, “At this point, Nigerians do not know whether the provisions Ghana rejected are in the agreement Tinubu signed.

“That is precisely why the government must publish the full text. Nigerians should not have to guess what has been agreed in their name.”

He called on the Federal Government to publish the complete Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), along with every related protocol, annex, data-sharing arrangement, specimen-sharing agreement, and financial undertaking.

“Can Nigerians’ medical information or pathogen samples leave the country? Who may access them? What safeguards protect patients? Does NAFDAC retain full authority to inspect medicines and medical products? What exactly have the Federal Government and the states promised to spend? Tinubu should put the documents before Nigerians and answer these questions plainly,” he stated.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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