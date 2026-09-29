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Police Inspector Killed During Presidential Route Duty In Lagos

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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Key Takeaways

  • Inspector Mercy Bassey, a female police officer, died after a black Highlander SUV hit her on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, during presidential route duty.
  • The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday at Adekunle intersection inward Lagos Island, and a Yaba Police Division situation report confirmed it.
  • The driver fled as patrol officers pursued, while the Motor Traffic Division began investigation and sought CCTV from Control 5, Adekunle, to identify him.

A female police officer, Inspector Mercy Bassey, has died after she was hit by a black Highlander Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The incident occurred around 2:25pm on Tuesday at the Adekunle intersection of the bridge, inward Lagos Island.

The police officer, who was attached to the Ikotun Divisional Police Station, was reportedly performing route-lining duties in connection with a presidential movement when the accident occurred.

The incident was disclosed in a police situation report from the Yaba Police Division.

According to Sahara Reporters, the registration number of the vehicle and the identity of its driver were not immediately known.

The driver who did not stop after hitting the police officer was reportedly pursued by patrol officers on duty.

Bassey was subsequently rushed to the General Hospital, Ebute Metta, for medical attention. However, the police officer reportedly died while awaiting treatment at the hospital.

The police said her remains would be moved to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) Mortuary in Yaba for preservation.

Following the incident, an investigation was commenced by the Motor Traffic Division (MTD) to identify and apprehend the fleeing driver.

The police said investigators were also working to obtain CCTV footage from Control 5, Adekunle, which could assist in identifying the vehicle and its driver.

The development was detailed in a situation report from the Superintendent of Police in Yaba to the Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Ikeja. The Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration, was also informed.

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

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