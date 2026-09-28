28 Human Skulls, Bones Found As Police Raid Kidnappers’ Camps In Abia

The Abia State command of the Nigeria Police Force has recovered 28 human skulls and other human bones from suspected criminal camps in forests around Isuochi and Nneato communities in Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

The discovery was made during an intelligence-led operation carried out on Sunday, September 27, 2026, as part of the command’s ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal hideouts across the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, September 28, Naija News reports.

She said the operation was conducted under the command’s “Operation No Hideout for Criminal Elements in the State.”

According to her, the operation involved personnel from the Violent Crime Response Unit, Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Anti-Cultism Unit, Intelligence Response Unit, Rapid Response Squad and Isuochi Police Headquarters.

Chinaka said the operatives, acting on intelligence, raided suspected criminal camps located in forests around Umuaku, Isuochi, as well as another camp at Nneato.

She said the suspected criminals fled from the camps when the police arrived, leaving the hideouts deserted.

“Upon arrival of the Command tactical operatives at the camps, the suspects ran. The criminal camps were subsequently scattered,” she said.

The police spokesperson said the human remains were discovered while officers searched the suspected kidnappers’ camps.

“Total of twenty-eight (28) human skulls and bones, which we suspect are kidnap victims, were recovered,” Chinaka said.

According to the command, some of the recovered remains were already decomposed.

Chinaka said the police suspected that the remains could belong to people who were kidnapped and taken into the forest, but stressed that investigations were still ongoing.

No arrest has been made in connection with the discovery as the suspects reportedly escaped before the arrival of the police.

“Investigation is ongoing, while monitoring of the area continues, and efforts are high to catch the suspects who are on the run,” Chinaka said.

Photographs and videos released by the police showed human skulls and bones scattered on the ground inside the forest.

The command said the operation was part of its wider efforts to dismantle suspected criminal camps and tackle kidnapping and other criminal activities in Abia State.

Umunneochi has previously featured in security operations targeting suspected kidnappers, with authorities reporting the recovery of decomposing human remains in parts of the local government area during earlier operations.

The state police command urged residents to provide useful information that could help security agencies in the fight against criminal activities across the state.