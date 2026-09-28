Rivers State House Of Assembly Approves State Police Bill

The Rivers State House of Assembly has endorsed the constitutional amendment needed for the bill to create state policing in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that this follows the National Assembly’s transmission of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, to the 36 state Houses of Assembly for review and approval.

The bill, which the National Assembly had already passed, now seeks approval from at least 24 state assemblies before being transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

The proposed amendment seeks to establish a dual policing structure, allowing states to create and maintain police services while the Nigeria Police Force retains responsibility for national security matters, including terrorism, border security, cybercrime and arms trafficking.

The bill also contains safeguards against abuse, including provisions barring state police authorities from targeting individuals or groups for criticising governments.

The proposal has received support from governors, state assembly speakers and political stakeholders.

Details later…