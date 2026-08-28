Fashola Breaks Silence On Nigeria’s Insecurity

Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, has said Nigeria needs to change the way it approaches insecurity, insisting that simply putting more security personnel on the streets will not solve the problem.

Fashola, who spoke in Lagos, said the country must rebuild respect for law and order while also dealing with some of the social problems contributing to criminal activities.

Naija News reports that the former governor made the remarks while delivering the keynote address at the 12th Triennial National Conference of Jama’at-ul Islamiyya of Nigeria held at the organization’s mosque in Magodo, Lagos.

Fashola argued that the insecurity confronting Nigeria goes beyond the number of policemen, soldiers and other security personnel available.

According to him, there are deeper issues within the country’s institutions and society that must be addressed if Nigerians are to enjoy lasting peace.

He said restoring law and order should be one of the first things the country must focus on, adding that citizens should understand that nobody is bigger than the law.

Fashola said this should apply to everyone, irrespective of political party, religion or ethnic background.

He also expressed concern about the attitude of some Nigerians towards law enforcement and legitimate authority, particularly the values being passed down to younger people.

The former governor urged Nigerians to “reset” their mindset and begin to show greater respect for the rule of law.

Fashola, however, said security personnel must also understand the responsibility that comes with wearing a uniform.

He noted that a security uniform represents the authority of the Nigerian state, warning that misconduct by officers could damage the confidence people have in government.

‘Government Has To Get It Right’

Speaking about the difficulty of fighting crime, Fashola said government was in a situation where it had to get things right almost every time, while criminals needed just one opportunity to cause serious damage.

He said this was why security agencies must be able to prevent crimes, gather useful intelligence and respond effectively when threats arise.

The former governor also identified drug abuse and idleness among young Nigerians as issues that should not be ignored in the fight against insecurity.

He called for stronger efforts to prevent substance abuse while urging governments to provide more opportunities for young people to engage in productive activities.

Fashola mentioned the National Youth Sports Festival as one example of an initiative that could keep large numbers of young Nigerians occupied in a positive way.

He warned that leaving a large population of young people without meaningful opportunities could expose them to crime and other social vices.

On the debate over state police, Fashola said the proposal should be handled with seriousness and should not simply become an excuse to increase the number of security personnel.

He said states should use the opportunity to build a professional police system through proper recruitment, training and career development.

According to him, policing should be regarded as a profession and officers should receive the kind of training and development expected in other professional fields.