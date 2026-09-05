Rivers Assembly Under Probe Over Govt Funding Of PUMS

The Rivers State House of Assembly has opened an investigation into the money released by the state government to PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) since the institution was established.

The statement announcing the investigation was signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Hon. Enemi Alabo George.

The probe followed the constitution of a seven-member Ad-Hoc Committee by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule.

The committee is expected to investigate how much money the state government has given to the university since its establishment in 2017 and determine whether the funds were properly used for the purposes for which they were released.

The lawmakers will also examine the university’s scholarship scheme and identify the beneficiaries who have benefited from the programme.

The committee was constituted under Section 128 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, according to a statement issued by the House Committee on Information.

Naija News understands that the Ad-Hoc Committee is chaired by Rt. Hon. Dumle Maol, while Hon. Silvanus Nwankwo, Hon. Lemchi Nyeche, Hon. Henrietta Loolo, Hon. Peter Abbey, Hon. Napoleon Ukalikpe and Hon. Emilia Amadi are members.

Among other things, the committee is expected to establish the number and identities of all beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme.

It is also expected to look into other issues surrounding the state government’s funding of PUMS and provide its findings to the House.

The committee has been given until September 30, 2026, to submit its report.