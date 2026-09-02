The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared he is in charge of the political structure of Rivers State and the nation’s capital and owes them to Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports thatWike made the statement on Wednesday while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt.

Responding to questions about whether the incumbent Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, controls the state’s political structure, Wike said holding the office of governor was not the only way to influence politics.

He said, “You do not need to be governor before you can be in charge. I am the General Commander of the Political Infantry; therefore, I am in charge. So also in FCT. I owe the president to give these two. As far as the election is concerned, you count FCT as a state.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has cautioned Wike over claims that he would deliver the FCT and Rivers State for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The NDC, through its Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, Theo Abu Agada, warned that Wike must be joking if he thinks he can just write election results in Rivers State and the FCT.

The warning follows Wike’s submission during his monthly media chat on Wednesday in which he said he would not remain passive and allow the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win the 2027 election.

The NDC chieftain said Wike is acting as if he is the one who would make electoral decisions in the FCT and Rivers State.

Agada vowed that the people will vote, monitor and protect their votes in the 2027 election.