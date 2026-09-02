2027: They Will Come For My Head If Tinubu Loses – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that he will be the first politician to suffer if President Bola Tinubu loses the 2027 election.

Wike claimed he would face repercussions for his support, especially from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that the minister spoke during a media parley on Wednesday.

He reiterated his support for Tinubu’s reelection, insisting he has no regrets over his political stance.

I will be the first politician that I think they will come after. I will be the first politician. I know they will come for my head,” he said.

According to the minister, he was under no illusions about the risks of his position but maintained that he would not shy away from confronting the President’s opponents.

The former Rivers State Governor further said he remained focused solely on Tinubu’s victory, regardless of the personal political cost.

“Each day I sleep, I am thinking about the President’s reelection. When I am eating, I think about the President’s reelection. Everything I am doing now is about the President’s reelection,” he stated.

The minister added that criticisms trailing his support for Tinubu do not bother him, stressing that he has been vilified more than any other politician for his loyalty.