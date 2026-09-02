 Skip to content
Politics

2027: They Will Come For My Head If Tinubu Loses – Wike

Published
By Justina Otio
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said he would be the first politician to suffer if President Bola Tinubu loses the 2027 election.
  • Wike said he expects backlash for backing Tinubu, naming NDC flag bearer, Peter Obi, and ADC counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, as opponents.
  • The former Rivers State Governor said he has no regrets, focuses daily on Tinubu’s reelection, and insists criticism and vilification over his loyalty do not bother him.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that he will be the first politician to suffer if President Bola Tinubu loses the 2027 election.

Wike claimed he would face repercussions for his support, especially from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, Peter Obi, and his counterpart in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that the minister spoke during a media parley on Wednesday.

He reiterated his support for Tinubu’s reelection, insisting he has no regrets over his political stance.

I will be the first politician that I think they will come after. I will be the first politician. I know they will come for my head,” he said.

According to the minister, he was under no illusions about the risks of his position but maintained that he would not shy away from confronting the President’s opponents.

The former Rivers State Governor further said he remained focused solely on Tinubu’s victory, regardless of the personal political cost.

Each day I sleep, I am thinking about the President’s reelection. When I am eating, I think about the President’s reelection. Everything I am doing now is about the President’s reelection,” he stated.

The minister added that criticisms trailing his support for Tinubu do not bother him, stressing that he has been vilified more than any other politician for his loyalty.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.