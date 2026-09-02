‘I Told Adeleke To Call Tinubu, Present His Certificate Of Return’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said he told Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to present his Certificate of Return to President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that Adeleke won the Osun State gubernatorial election after polling 511,067 votes to defeat his major contender, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who polled 444,815 votes.

Adeleke, after receiving his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), presented it to Tinubu and appreciated him over the outcome of the poll.

Wike, speaking on Wednesday during his media parley with selected journalists in Rivers State, said he was responsible for Adeleke’s decision.

According to Wike, he asked Adeleke to make a press statement thanking President Tinubu after the Osun State governorship election.

He said, “I told Adeleke to call Mr President and go and present his certificate of return to him, I also told him to make a press statement thanking Mr President after the Osun election.”

Meanwhile, Adeleke has said his fear of God prevents him from making promises he does not intend to keep, insisting that his pledge to deliver the state’s votes to President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming election is genuine.

Adeleke made the declaration on Sunday while receiving the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, who paid him a visit.

The governor, who described Tinubu as his dear father, said he was fully committed to the President and would ensure that his promise to deliver Osun State votes was fulfilled.

“I don’t make empty promises. When I said we will deliver Osun State votes to our dear father, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I mean it 100 per cent,” Adeleke said.

According to him, politics should be built around integrity, adding that people from the state must be willing to work together despite their political differences.