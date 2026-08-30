VIDEO: APC National Secretary Visits Gov Adeleke

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, has paid a visit to Osun State Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the APC National Secretary, who said he discuss delivering the state for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

According to the APC Chieftain, Governor Adeleke had promised to work toward that outcome.

He said the visit was also to congratulate the governor on his victory at the polls and to thank him for attending the burial of his late mother.

He said, “On a congratulatory visit to His Excellency, Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, on his victory at the polls, and to specially appreciate him for his visit during the burial of my late mother, as well as to discuss how to deliver Osun for Mr. President, as promised by Governor Ademola Adeleke, in the 2027 Presidential Election.”

Adeleke, who contested the August 15 governorship election on the platform of the Accord Party, secured 511,067 votes, defeating the APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who polled 444,815 votes. The result gave Adeleke victory in 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji won 11.