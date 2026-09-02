‘Instead Of Concentrating On Issues Affecting NBA, They Are Playing Politics’ – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) of playing politics instead of focusing on issues affecting the legal profession.

Naija News reports that Wike stated this during a media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday, describing the recent NBA conference in Rivers State as a “flop”

He said, “Instead of concentrating on issues affecting the NBA, they started playing politics.

Faulting the current leadership of the NBA, Wike stated, “I will tell the NBA president: what would you say will be your legacy? As the Minister of the FCT, what would I say I have done?”

Wike also defended the Federal Government’s performance in the FCT, saying projects initiated under President Bola Tinubu would be completed before the administration’s tenure expires.

He further challenged anyone to compare the Tinubu administration’s achievements in Abuja with those of previous governments.

He added, “Before this tenure expires, every project started under Bola Tinubu would have been completed.

“In the history of the FCT, no government has done what we have done in Abuja. I challenge anyone to come out.”

In other news, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Haruna Gololo, has accused Wike of attempting to rule like a monarch.

The politician said Wike ruled like a monarch during his tenure as Governor of Rivers State.

He, however, argued that Abuja is not Rivers and the people are not his slaves.

Gololo made the claim in an interview with The Whistler, speaking against the backdrop of floods ravaging some areas in Abuja and the Minister’s demolition orders as part of efforts to solve the problem.

The ADC chieftain, however, insisted that the people of Abuja are not afraid of Wike, adding that the Minister is not older than him.