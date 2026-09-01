Wike Endorses Chinda, Declares Him Next Governor Of Rivers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has thrown his weight behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Kingsley Chinda, declaring that the lawmaker will succeed Governor Siminalayi Fubara in 2027.

Naija News understands that Wike made the declaration on Tuesday while speaking at a reception organized in his honour by Ogbakor Ikwerre, the socio-cultural organization representing the Ikwerre ethnic nationality, at Obiri-Ehie.

While acknowledging the presence of prominent personalities at the gathering, the former Rivers State governor introduced Chinda as the “former Minority Leader in the House of Representatives and, by the grace of God, the next governor of Rivers State.”

Chinda, a serving member of the House of Representatives and long-time political ally of Wike, is seeking to become the next governor of the state on the platform of the APC.

His emergence has further strengthened speculation that he enjoys the backing of the former governor as Wike continues to play a major role in Rivers politics.

If elected in 2027, Chinda will succeed Fubara, who has decided not to seek a second term in office.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Major Jack, emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 elections.

Naija News recalls that Kingsley Ogundu Chinda emerged as the ruling party’s governorship candidate after the primary election held in May 2026.

According to Daily Post, the APC Publicity Secretary, Ikenga Chibike, confirmed on Tuesday that Jack will serve as the running mate to Chinda.

The choice of Jack was said to be part of efforts to achieve geographical balance on the ticket and strengthen the party’s grassroots support, particularly in the riverine areas of the state.

Jack defected to the APC in December 2025 alongside the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, and several other lawmakers.