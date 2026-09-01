2027: Rivers APC Unveils Deputy Governorship Candidate

The Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Major Jack, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 elections.

Naija News recalls that Kingsley Ogundu Chinda emerged as the ruling party’s governorship candidate after the primary election held in May 2026.

According to Daily Post, the APC Publicity Secretary, Ikenga Chibike, confirmed on Tuesday that Jack will serve as the running mate to Chinda.

The choice of Jack was said to be part of efforts to achieve geographical balance on the ticket and strengthen the party’s grassroots support, particularly in the riverine areas of the state.

Jack defected to the APC in December 2025 alongside the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, and several other lawmakers.

In other news, former APC presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has announced his withdrawal from active politics to focus on technology.

Garba made this known in a statement posted on his X handle on Tuesday.

He stated that his decision followed careful consideration of the demands of his responsibilities in the private sector.

He said he would now devote his time to his role as Executive Chairman and Chief Platform Architect of IPI Group Limited and its subsidiaries.

Garba said: “To my friends, associates, party leaders, supporters and the general public, after careful reflection, I write to formally announce my decision to scale down all politically related activities and to focus exclusively on my responsibilities as Executive Chairman of IPI Group Limited and Chief Platform Architect of the Group and all its subsidiaries.”

He said the work required his “sustained personal attention, technical depth and a presence that cannot be delegated.”