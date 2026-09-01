Former APC Presidential Aspirant Withdraws From Active Politics

A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has announced his withdrawal from active politics to concentrate on technology.

Naija News reports that he made this known in a statement posted on his X handle on Tuesday.

He stated that his decision followed careful consideration of the demands of his responsibilities in the private sector.

He said he would now devote his time to his role as Executive Chairman and Chief Platform Architect of IPI group limited and its subsidiaries.

Garba said: “To my friends, associates, party leaders, supporters and the general public, after careful reflection, I write to formally announce my decision to scale down all politically related activities and to focus exclusively on my responsibilities as Executive Chairman of IPI Group Limited and Chief Platform Architect of the Group and all its subsidiaries.”

He said the work required his “sustained personal attention, technical depth and a presence that cannot be delegated.”

The former presidential aspirant added: “In all honesty, they cannot be carried alongside heavy political participation without one or the other suffering.

“I have therefore chosen to give my full and exclusive attention to the development of our AI-First enterprise, and to the work of strengthening our community and our society through technology, for the greater good of all, and for the benefit of the future of our country and our continent.

“I am deeply grateful for the interest, the invitations and the collective support I have received throughout my political journey over the past nine years. That season shaped me, and I do not take lightly the confidence that was placed in me.”

Recall that Garba declared interest in the 2019 presidential race under the APC. He continued as an APC presidential aspirant ahead of the 2023 elections.